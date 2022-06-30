JB Capital LLC Has $412,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

JB Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,763,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Danaher by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,489,000 after purchasing an additional 390,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $252.86 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $183.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

