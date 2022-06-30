JB Capital LLC Has $583,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 183.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.75. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

