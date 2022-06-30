JB Capital LLC Has $656,000 Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Assurant in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Assurant by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.48.

Assurant stock opened at $170.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $144.18 and a one year high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

