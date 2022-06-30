JB Capital LLC Purchases 551 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

JB Capital LLC increased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AN. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 60.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AutoNation by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $5,487,084.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,474,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,117,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $957,941.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,474,550 shares in the company, valued at $957,592,768.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 878,577 shares of company stock worth $99,165,069 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AN stock opened at $116.58 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.15.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

