JB Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 136.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 87,046 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $515.71 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $493.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

