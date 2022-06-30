JB Capital LLC Sells 1,006 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

JB Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $971,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 348.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,022,000 after acquiring an additional 673,143 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 28.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.02 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $207.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average is $62.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £115 ($141.09) to £120 ($147.22) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.82) to £115 ($141.09) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Danske started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £102 ($125.14) to £111 ($136.18) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,246.29.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

