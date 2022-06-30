JB Capital LLC Sells 102 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

JB Capital LLC reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.58.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $271.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

