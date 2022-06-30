JB Capital LLC Sells 135 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

JB Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI opened at $167.31 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.78 and a 200-day moving average of $182.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.21.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

