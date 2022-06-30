JB Capital LLC Sells 46 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

JB Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $236.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.33 and a 200-day moving average of $246.08. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

