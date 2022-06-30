JB Capital LLC Sells 672 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

JB Capital LLC decreased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.53) to GBX 4,400 ($53.98) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.17) to GBX 3,800 ($46.62) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,100.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $43.83 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.