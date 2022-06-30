JB Capital LLC Takes $714,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,843,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $165.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

