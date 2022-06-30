JB Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

JB Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,850,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,271,000 after buying an additional 94,403 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,277,000 after acquiring an additional 110,529 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,122,000 after acquiring an additional 72,175 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,260,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,695,000 after buying an additional 33,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,072,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after buying an additional 59,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $39.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

