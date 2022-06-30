Jeremy Skule Sells 1,400 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $153.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.31 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,655,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,850,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,993,000 after acquiring an additional 546,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 43,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,593,000 after acquiring an additional 518,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Nasdaq by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,594,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,063,000 after acquiring an additional 443,130 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

