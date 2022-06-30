JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 916 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after purchasing an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,253,000 after purchasing an additional 137,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,254,000 after purchasing an additional 216,147 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $198.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.07 and its 200 day moving average is $228.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

