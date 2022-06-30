JGP Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of Fluor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 50,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.75.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

