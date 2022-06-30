JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,255 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $121.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $334.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.92.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

