JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $246,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 46,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.12 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

