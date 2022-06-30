JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $338,000 Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Umpqua news, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.02. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

