JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $416,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,518 shares of company stock valued at $26,695,256 in the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $175.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.71 and a beta of 1.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.