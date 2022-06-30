JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.9% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.1% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,564 shares of company stock worth $9,130,201 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.56.

META stock opened at $163.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.85. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.