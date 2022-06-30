JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after buying an additional 6,402,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,480,000 after buying an additional 401,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,253,000 after buying an additional 190,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,546,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,054,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,896,000 after buying an additional 39,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE ES opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.45. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $995,989. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.