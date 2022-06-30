JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,177 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 3,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,732.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $2,547,685.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,681.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 865,620 shares of company stock worth $8,963,071. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.70.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

