JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,305 Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IMTB opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $51.89.

