JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 886 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,259 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after acquiring an additional 744,664 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,789.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after acquiring an additional 206,738 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,001,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3,338.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 137,984 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS opened at $89.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.41. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.