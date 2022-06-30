JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $382.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.95. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
