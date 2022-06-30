JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 101.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.07.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

