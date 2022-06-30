JMP Securities Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $42.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 200.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $49.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

SNAP stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $418,072.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,592,969.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,111 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,164,940.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,466,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,306,193.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,526,688 shares of company stock worth $42,888,638.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Snap by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

