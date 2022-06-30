John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Jacqui Ferguson Acquires 1,961 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WGGet Rating) insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,961 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £3,274.87 ($4,017.75).

Shares of LON:WG opened at GBX 170.25 ($2.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. John Wood Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 150.70 ($1.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 266.40 ($3.27). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 214.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 202.26.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.05) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.50) to GBX 306 ($3.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.91) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 322.67 ($3.96).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

