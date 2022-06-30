Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Increased by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.6% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $176.99 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $465.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

