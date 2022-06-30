Jonathan Hyman Sells 10,000 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,417,665.00.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.79.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

