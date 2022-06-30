Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 310 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $110.08 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $83.57 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.19. The company has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

