Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $124,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,217 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,764 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

