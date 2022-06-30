Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $40,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

