Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.88. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

