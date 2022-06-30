Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock opened at $76.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.