Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 316,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,430,000 after acquiring an additional 63,101 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 158,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after purchasing an additional 112,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $138.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

