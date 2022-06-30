Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 15 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities cut their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,717.69.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,810.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,110.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,246.65. The stock has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 146.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,760.00 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

