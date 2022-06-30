Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 192 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $121.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.92. The stock has a market cap of $334.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

