Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,585,000 after purchasing an additional 620,214 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 44,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,834,507 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

