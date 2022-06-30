JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Target Price to €400.00

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €435.00 ($462.77) to €400.00 ($425.53) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on L’Oréal from €410.00 ($436.17) to €421.00 ($447.87) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on L’Oréal from €450.00 ($478.72) to €420.00 ($446.81) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on L’Oréal from €339.00 ($360.64) to €350.00 ($372.34) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on L’Oréal from €260.00 ($276.60) to €282.00 ($300.00) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L’Oréal from €395.00 ($420.21) to €385.00 ($409.57) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $380.88.

LRLCY opened at $68.97 on Monday. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $62.39 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.8681 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

