JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steph & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 42,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 458.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 124,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.67.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $115.30 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $111.48 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $338.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.