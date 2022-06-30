Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) PT Lowered to $8.00

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s previous close.

JMIA stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

