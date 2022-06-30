Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. Barclays cut their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Kennametal alerts:

In other Kennametal news, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of KMT opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $512.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.

About Kennametal (Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.