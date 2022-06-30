Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) PT Lowered to €135.00

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €150.00 ($159.57) to €135.00 ($143.62) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRYAY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €115.00 ($122.34) to €120.00 ($127.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €127.00 ($135.11) to €122.00 ($129.79) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from £136 ($166.85) to £137 ($168.08) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($143.62) to €128.00 ($136.17) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,841.00.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

OTCMKTS KRYAY opened at $96.18 on Monday. Kerry Group has a one year low of $92.32 and a one year high of $153.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

Kerry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.