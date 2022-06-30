Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $285.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

