Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 138 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $155.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

