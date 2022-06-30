Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,371.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,831 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 60,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $2,029,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,775,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,974,000 after acquiring an additional 166,486 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $52,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

