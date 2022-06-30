Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.9% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 21.4% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 18.3% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,597,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $155.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $151.70 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.90. The firm has a market cap of $388.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

