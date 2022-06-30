KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $9.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.63. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $9.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ FY2023 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.35.

AVB opened at $195.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $183.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

