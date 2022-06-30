KeyCorp Begins Coverage on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.43.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $35.55 on Thursday. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -187.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 3.05.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $625.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.04 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in AppLovin by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AppLovin by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

